CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 902.41 ($12.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,749 ($23.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £797.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,224.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,052.94.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £16,304 ($21,831.82). Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($31.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVSG

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.