Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

