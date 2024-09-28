Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Hold

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

REG stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

