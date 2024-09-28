DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Bruce Marsh Buys 30,000 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh bought 30,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($49,812.53).

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. DFS Furniture plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

