DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -50.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,613. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

