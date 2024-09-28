DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.