DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

