Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.55 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.