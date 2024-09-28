Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 2,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

