Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Eiffage stock remained flat at $20.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

