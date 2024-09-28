Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eiffage Price Performance
Eiffage stock remained flat at $20.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.
About Eiffage
