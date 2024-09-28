Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

EMNSF stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

