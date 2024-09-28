Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elementis Stock Performance
EMNSF stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
About Elementis
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.