Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Critical Review

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Laramide Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 54.65%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Laramide Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million 23.64 $99.86 million ($0.07) -79.27 Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Laramide Resources.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Laramide Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.