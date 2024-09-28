EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in EnerSys by 2,444.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 354.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

