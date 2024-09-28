Erik Hellum Sells 9,223 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

