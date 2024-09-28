Erik Hellum Sells 9,223 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.