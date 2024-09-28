Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

