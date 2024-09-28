Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.66. The company has a market cap of £22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).
