Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.66. The company has a market cap of £22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

