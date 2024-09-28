Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FLDB)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FLDB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.46. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

