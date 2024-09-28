First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on October 15th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00.
About First Farmers Financial
