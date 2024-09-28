Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Foran Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Foran Mining Company Profile

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

