Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Foran Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.51.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOM
Foran Mining Price Performance
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.