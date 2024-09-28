Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on December 1st

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Fortis Stock Performance
Shares of FTS opened at C$61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.77. Fortis has a one year low of C$49.82 and a one year high of C$62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.338843 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
