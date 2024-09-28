Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.30 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
