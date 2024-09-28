Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 3,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,829,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,908,497.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

