Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 11,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,848,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,409,875.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

