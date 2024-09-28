FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Progress Software Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now expects that the software maker will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

