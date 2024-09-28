FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.