FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fireweed Metals Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fireweed Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on FWZ

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CVE:FWZ opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$236.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.07. Fireweed Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.