FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

TSE:HBM opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.23.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

