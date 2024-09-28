FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.23 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

