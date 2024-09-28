FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

COF stock opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

