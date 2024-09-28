G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Morris Goldfarb Sells 67,014 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morris Goldfarb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $3,159,000.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.05 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

