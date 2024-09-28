GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.8 days.
GCC Stock Performance
GCWOF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. GCC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
About GCC
