GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.8 days.

GCC Stock Performance

GCWOF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. GCC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

About GCC

Featured Stories

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

