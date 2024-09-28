Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GENM opened at $10.28 on Friday. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.