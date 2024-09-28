GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from GenusPlus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
GenusPlus Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14.
GenusPlus Group Company Profile
