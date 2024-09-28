Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells $14,786.56 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $14,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 507,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Getty Images by 136.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

