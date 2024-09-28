Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of GPN opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

