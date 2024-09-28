Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

