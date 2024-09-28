Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $38.54.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
