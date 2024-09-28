Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

