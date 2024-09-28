GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 94.6% in September

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,298. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

