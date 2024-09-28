GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 94.6% in September

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,298. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.
About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
