Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $573,170.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00.

RBLX opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

