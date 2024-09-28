GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUROF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

