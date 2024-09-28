GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUROF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.04.
About GURU Organic Energy
