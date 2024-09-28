Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Acumen Capital

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HPS.A. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
