Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
HE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
