Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

