HC Wainwright Cuts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $23.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Shares of Valneva stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.19.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
