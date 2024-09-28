HC Wainwright Cuts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $23.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

