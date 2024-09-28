Head-To-Head Review: Crown LNG (CGBS) and The Competition

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 669 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $1.00 billion $79.25 million 63.37

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

