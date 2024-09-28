HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
