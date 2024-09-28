Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,836 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

