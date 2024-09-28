IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.