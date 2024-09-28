Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) vs. Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Contrast

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Gibson Energy pays out 155.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.41% 20.55% 3.81% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gibson Energy and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Imperial Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.32 $158.69 million $0.78 20.85 Imperial Petroleum $147.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

