Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3436 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

