Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAPR remained flat at $25.21 during midday trading on Friday. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

