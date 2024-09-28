Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HAPR remained flat at $25.21 during midday trading on Friday. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.